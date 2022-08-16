Prince Harry must ‘leave space for family matters’ during UK trip

Prince Harry must carefully plan his plan to the UK with a 'space' to make peace with his family.

Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine told The Mirror: "With Frogmore Cottage as their home base, they can bring three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet with them without too much problem,” Ingrid Seward said.

"The working schedule the Sussexes have announced is not too taxing and includes visits to Manchester for the One Young World Summit and Dusseldorf in Germany for a prelude to next year's Invictus Games and then back to London for the Well Child Awards.

"None of this is difficult and should if they are sensible, leave space for important family matters.

"Finding time to see Harry’s grandmother the Queen whether it be at Balmoral or Windsor Castle is important. She might be 96 and be suffering from mobility problems, but she is still in charge.

"There is no way the Sussexes would want to upset her and making the effort to travel to Scotland if the Queen is still in residence, would go down well.

"Harry also needs to keep on good terms with his father, who will have Harry’s future in the palm of his hand should the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wish to return to England on a more permanent basis.

"I am certain they will not right now, but like many American/British families might choose to have their children educated in England.

"Apart from their bits of charity work while they are here Harry almost certainly has tax issues to sort out and then there are the endless litigations including the ongoing row with the Home Office over police protection."