Tuesday Aug 16 2022
Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Prince William 'protected' Prince Harry from Princess Diana's tearful trauma

Prince William did not disclose the ugly marriage of his parents to younger brother Prince Harry.

The Duke of Cambridge, first born to Princess Diana and Prince Charles, kept their fights under wraps, says Simon McCoy.

During the previous episode of To Di For Daily podcast, Mr McCoy said: “He [William] was much more aware of it [Diana and Charles’ relationship breakdown] because his was the shoulder she [Diana] was crying on.

“He was protecting her and I think, to some degree, also protecting Harry from what was going on.”

“William grew up very, very fast because he was the man at the time, a very young man — but he was the person that she [Diana] was relying on to see her through".

He continued: “And that’s why you seem how — old beyond his years is probably a fair way of putting it. He is someone who at his heart has kindness, which he inherited from his mother certainly.

“And he understands more about that sort of pressure more than, perhaps, Harry, which might explain why Harry is where he is.”

