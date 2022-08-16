Kylie Jenner posts adorable video of baby boy during morning walk, leaves fans in awe

Kylie Jenner has sent the internet into an emotional meltdown after sharing a rare glimpse of her baby boy in a new video, amid speculations of his name reveal.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, who welcomed her second child, a son, with beau Travis Scott earlier this year, is yet to reveal the baby's name.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday, the beauty mogul posted a clip that appeared to show Kylie on an early walk with her son in a baby carrier – strapped to her chest.

She wrote alongside the monochromatic footage, "Morning" and added a butterfly emoticon.

The Kardashians star, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with the rapper, has managed to keep her son out of the spotlight.

However, in July, the makeup mogul offered a quick look at her baby without showing his face while promoting the Kylie Baby's Soothing Balm.

She shared a video of herself and the then-5-month-old baby, only showing the baby's adorable legs and feet as she applied the new product on her son's skin.