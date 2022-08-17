 
Showbiz
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha dubbed his biggest flop after Mela

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha dubbed his biggest flop after Mela
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha dubbed his biggest flop after Mela

Amir Khan's most anticipated film of the year Laal Singh Chaddha continues its disappointing performance at the box office.

With seventy percent of its shows being postponed owing to low attendance at the box office, the movie is anticipated to shortly stop playing in theatres.

After five days of its theatrical release, the film has managed to collect INR 48 crore and is expected to close its collection at INR 55 crore, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama.

Experts claim Laal Singh Chaddha to be Aamir's biggest flop since his 2000 film Mela.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks. The pan-Asian film is directed by Advait Chauhan and features Amir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles.

More From Showbiz:

In latest episode, Team Muhafiz takes down street criminals with iron fist

In latest episode, Team Muhafiz takes down street criminals with iron fist
Mahira Khan heaps praises on living legend Qavi Khan: ‘You are my hero’

Mahira Khan heaps praises on living legend Qavi Khan: ‘You are my hero’
Sidharth Malhotra reveals future plans with Kiara Advani on Koffee With Karan

Sidharth Malhotra reveals future plans with Kiara Advani on Koffee With Karan
Kareena Kapoor celebrates ‘best man’ Saif Ali Khan with goofy pics

Kareena Kapoor celebrates ‘best man’ Saif Ali Khan with goofy pics

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover announce first pregnancy

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover announce first pregnancy
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return from their babymoon: Video

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return from their babymoon: Video
Sara Ali Khan wins hearts with adorable fan moment: See

Sara Ali Khan wins hearts with adorable fan moment: See
TikTok officially partners with The Legend of Maula Jatt after Spider-Man: No Way Home

TikTok officially partners with The Legend of Maula Jatt after Spider-Man: No Way Home
Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff tipped to reunite for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff tipped to reunite for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Latest

view all