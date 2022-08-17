Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha dubbed his biggest flop after Mela

Amir Khan's most anticipated film of the year Laal Singh Chaddha continues its disappointing performance at the box office.

With seventy percent of its shows being postponed owing to low attendance at the box office, the movie is anticipated to shortly stop playing in theatres.

After five days of its theatrical release, the film has managed to collect INR 48 crore and is expected to close its collection at INR 55 crore, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama.

Experts claim Laal Singh Chaddha to be Aamir's biggest flop since his 2000 film Mela.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks. The pan-Asian film is directed by Advait Chauhan and features Amir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles.