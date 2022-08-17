 
Showbiz
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt drunk-dialled Vicky Kaushal before Katrina Kaif nuptials

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt drunk-dialled Vicky Kaushal before Katrina Kaif nuptials
Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt drunk-dialled Vicky Kaushal before Katrina Kaif nuptials

Karan Johar recently released the trailer of the seventh episode of Koffee with Karan season seven featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra.

In the clip, Karan was spotted revealing that he drunk-dialled Vicky Kaushal along with Alia Bhatt before his wedding with Katrina Kaif, as reported by Pinkvilla. 

The seventh episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will stream on August 18 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Speaking of the drunk-calling incident, Karan added: "Alia and I once drunk-dialled Vicky. We were drinking wine and star gazing, and that is when we were wondering who we could call! This was right before the wedding." Johar added, "we both have known Katrina for a long time. We got to know you (Vicky Kaushal) later. Her getting married made us so emotional and happy."

Koffee with Karan's current season began last month in July and has hosted actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and more.

More From Showbiz:

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha dubbed his biggest flop after Mela

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha dubbed his biggest flop after Mela
In latest episode, Team Muhafiz takes down street criminals with iron fist

In latest episode, Team Muhafiz takes down street criminals with iron fist
Mahira Khan heaps praises on living legend Qavi Khan: ‘You are my hero’

Mahira Khan heaps praises on living legend Qavi Khan: ‘You are my hero’
Sidharth Malhotra reveals future plans with Kiara Advani on Koffee With Karan

Sidharth Malhotra reveals future plans with Kiara Advani on Koffee With Karan
Kareena Kapoor celebrates ‘best man’ Saif Ali Khan with goofy pics

Kareena Kapoor celebrates ‘best man’ Saif Ali Khan with goofy pics

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover announce first pregnancy

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover announce first pregnancy
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return from their babymoon: Video

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return from their babymoon: Video
Sara Ali Khan wins hearts with adorable fan moment: See

Sara Ali Khan wins hearts with adorable fan moment: See
TikTok officially partners with The Legend of Maula Jatt after Spider-Man: No Way Home

TikTok officially partners with The Legend of Maula Jatt after Spider-Man: No Way Home

Latest

view all