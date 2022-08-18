Amber Heard hiring new lawyers deemed ‘smart move’: ‘She needs new tone’

File Footage

Amber Heard made a “smart move” by hiring new lawyers after filing a motion to appeal the verdict of the highly publicised defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, legal experts believe.



The Aquaman actor fired her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft and replaced her main attorney with David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown of Ballard Spahr.

The major move may help the actor in securing court victory which may give her a chance to try the case again, Eric D. Subin, a senior trial attorney and partner at Subin Associates, told Newsweek.

"In order for Heard's appeal to be successful, her counsel will need to convince the appellate court that there was such a mistake of law or fact that occurred during the trial and furthermore that the error caused harm to her ability to receive a fair trial,” the lawyer told the outlet.

Subin went on to say that if the actor is successful in her appeal, "then she'll receive the opportunity to try the case again and the trial judge in the retrial will be bound by the ruling of the appellate court."

"For Heard, she needs a new tone to reverse her big loss and bringing in new attorneys is just how to get it done," Andrew M. Lieb from Lieb at Law said in a conversation with the outlet while adding that making the changes in her legal team is a “smart move.”

Previously, another lawyer and managing partner of Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP, Jacqueline Newman, said that "attorneys like doctors have certain specialties."

"If you want to appeal a lower court's decision, it would be wise to retain an attorney that specializes in appellate work," she added.