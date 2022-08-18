 
Camilla confirms her marriage to Prince Charles is a 'scam'?

Camilla confirms her marriage to Prince Charles is a 'scam'?

A royal insider recently told the National Enquirer that Camilla herself spilt the beans on her marriage to the Prince Charles.

"Camilla's candor is shocking, I can't imagine what she was thinking. She and Charles have stage-managed an image of togetherness, but behind palace doors, they live separate lives and are just not that into each other,” the insider said.

"That seems to be the height of their passion these days. One has to wonder what happened to the voracious sexual appetite Camilla used to become the mistress of the future king of England,” the source continued.

“Camilla's merely confirming what many have thought for years – this marriage is a scam."

Meanwhile, Camilla recently admitted that "it's not easy sometimes" but they "do always try to have a point in the day" to meet.

"Sometimes it's like ships passing in the night, but we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day. We have a moment," she explained.

