Prince Harry must 'open up in great depth' about intimate details to Netflix

Netflix is allegedly not satisfies with the content in hand for Prince Harry's series as it has been pushing the Duke to reveal more intimate details.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been warned by the streaming giant that if they want their series to air then Harry must “dish up attractive content”, reported OK! Magazine.

An insider spilt the beans to the outlet: “Netflix executives are expecting Harry to open up in great depth about his family dramas, the interactions during his London visit [during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations] and his new life in California as a father and business mogul alongside Meghan.”

“They are aware his memoir is coming out and, of course, watched the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview,” the outlet continued.

“The level of expectation for fresh, candid details of transitions from the couple over the last couple of years is enormous.”

The insider further added that there have been “deep discussions about the content supplied” while the producers keep “the intensity on pushing for more”.

They went on, “Let’s be real, Netflix is an audience-driven service, where viewing numbers are what bring success.”

“Even with their exclusive deal, each project is vetted and ‘notes’ are given by the executives on the content.

“They have the right to delete scenes, ask for extra content, request editorial or even turn down the project,” the outlet added.