Hilary Duff's music comeback reaches full circle with kids, Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma shares 'proud moment' with daughters

Hilary Duff celebrated her musical return surrounded by her whole family, including husband Matthew Koma and their daughters, in the audience listening to her perform.

The 38-year-old pop superstar is currently on tour, playing shows in various cities ahead of the release of her upcoming album, Luck… or Something.

During the Lizzie McGuire star’s show in Toronto, Koma and the couple’s daughters, Banks, Mae, and Townes, cheered on Duff from the crowd.

The music producer, also 38, shared the full-circle moment on his Instagram Story as their proud daughters sang along to Duff’s hit track, What Dreams Are Made Of.

The sweet moment gained much traction on social media, with fans leaving touching comments under the video.

One social media user wrote on X, “Oh and I’m totally crying after watching this!!! Dreams are made of seeing your kids be proud of you.”

Another added, “HOW PRECIOUS!!! Imagine! Suddenly being introduced to mom’s live shows!” and “This is so freaking cute and cool for them I can’t even imagine,” chimed in a third.

The Metamorphosis hitmaker is set to release her first album in ten years, on February 20.

Duff has already released two singles - Mature, and Roommates from the album, and increased the anticipation for her album.