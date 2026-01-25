Justin Baldoni's parents call for justice in 42nd birthday tributes

Justin Baldoni marks 42nd birthday

Justin Baldoni’s 42nd trip around the sun was marked with turmoil surrounding his legal battle with his It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively.

Marking the special occasion on Saturday, January 24, Baldon's parents, Sam and Sharon, paid an emotional birthday tribute filled with support for the actor.

Sharing a childhood picture, Sam Baldoni wrote, “This little guy filled our home with such joy all those years ago and to this day his presence lights up not only our lives, but all those around him.”

He went on to praise Justin’s character, saying he remains “so proud” of the man his son has become.

The tribute ended on a pointed note, directly referencing the turmoil surrounding Justin’s name.

“Son, in a year full of turmoil and injustice you have remained steadfast in your faith knowing that truth and justice will prevail,” Sam concluded. “Happy Birthday son, I love you with all my heart and soul.”

Meanwhile, Sharon Baldoni didn’t mince her words in her tribute. “I never imagined I would see the words, ‘Justice for Justin’ from people all over the world in support of my son,” she wrote. “I thank you all from the depth of my soul to those who have championed him to this point in these difficult times.”

Justin has been locked in a high-profile legal dispute with his former It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively, who accused him of sexual harassment, fostering a hostile work environment, and attempting to damage her reputation.

Justin denied the claims and filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit, which was later dismissed by a judge in 2025.

The duo are set to face off in court in March, though the Jane the Virgin star is trying to get the case dropped.