 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 18 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are no longer ‘hot’ enough for Netflix

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer hot enough for Netflix to cash in on its deal with them, a royal expert seems to think as per GB News.

Netflix famously signed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on with a multimillion-dollar deal, however, the couple have yet to release anything substantial.

Commenting on this, royal expert Daniela Elser said: “At the time the deal was announced, it seemed like the most obvious and logical pairing… Harry and Meghan would get squillions; the company would reap the rewards of the PR coup of the decade.”

“However, the royal duo is not exactly the sizzlingly-hot property they were back then now, are they?” Elser continued.

The expert comments come just as Harry and Meghan are gearing up to return to the UK next month to attend charity events including the One Young World Summit and the WellChild Awards.


