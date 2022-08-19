‘Unbreakable’ Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are ‘spiritually connected’: Source

File Footage

Machine Gun Kelly and his ladylove Megan Fox are “constantly communicating” over the phone as the couple’s trying to manage their long-distance romance.



The rapper, who is on his Mainstream Sellout Tour, and the actor share a deep connection and has a “unbreakable bond” between them, reveals a source to Us Weekly.

“MGK is on tour for the next few months, so he’s really focused on that. Megan is by his side when she can be and when she’s not, they’re constantly communicating over the phone,” the insider said.

“She’s with her kids a lot of the time, which people don’t always see since she keeps them out of the public eye,” the outlet added.

Recently, rumours began to circulate online that the lovebirds have parted ways because the Jennifer’s Body actor has not posted any picture of Kelly since June.

Putting the rumours to rest, the insider said that the pair is “spiritually connected” and “have this deep-rooted love for each other that’s unbreakable.”

Previously, another source told the outlet that MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, and Fox are in “the midst of wedding planning. They could be married by the end of this year or by early next year.”

Kelly and Fox met in 2020 and were later connected romantically. The Bloody Valentine hit-maker propose to the actor in January 2022.