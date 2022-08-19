 
Friday Aug 19 2022
Jonah Hill breaks silence on his 20-year battle with anxiety attacks: 'won't make media appearance'

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Tom Holland, Shawn Mendes and Selena Gomez are few Hollywood celebrities who have opened up about their mental health struggles in recent times.

Reportedly, anxiety and depression are quite prevalent in entertainment industry because “the stakes are too high”.

According to industry experts, constant public scrutiny, inability to make mistakes and perfectionism can take toll on stars’ mental health.

Lately, the Don’t Look Up actor Jonah Hill has also joined the list and discusses about his 20-year battle with anxiety attacks in a statement issued to Deadline.

The Superbad star informed about his upcoming documentary Stutz which “is based on his mental health struggles”.

“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events,” he explained.

The MoneyBall actor mentioned, “The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film.”

Meanwhile, Jonah won't promote his movie and also deleted his Instagram account this week as he wanted to “protect himself from the pressures of life in the public eye”. 

The Wolf of Wall Street believed that this “letter/statement would encourage people to talk and act on this “stuff” and “understand their issues more clearly”.

