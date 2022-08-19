Danica McKellar quits acting to pursue career in mathematics: Here’s why

The Wonder Years actress Danica McKellar recently shared she had taken a break from acting to pursue her career in mathematics.



Speaking with her 11-year-old son Draco for Entertainment Tonight, the MatchMaker Mysteries star responded to a question about when she decided to take a break from acting.

“I went to UCLA, but when I got to school, everywhere I went, people all over campus would shout across campus, you know, ‘Hey Winnie!’ or ‘Hey, loved you on The Wonder Years!” said the 47-year-old who played Winnie Cooper on the hit show.

“I couldn't get away from it. So I needed to find out how I was valuable outside of Winnie Cooper, and math was challenging and I did well at it,” she told ET.

McKellar explained, “I love this feeling that my value, the important stuff had nothing to do with how I looked or television.”

Following her hiatus from Hollywood, the former actress became an acclaimed mathematician.

For the unversed, she had authored 11 children’s book aimed at middle and high school readers.