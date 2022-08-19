 
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Scott Dicisk still not over Kourtney Kardashian: 'Throwing himself into work as distraction'

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 19, 2022

File Footage 

Scott Disick still not over his ex Kourtney Kardashian as he's throwing himself into work to distract himself from the heartbreaking fact that she's now married to Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was recently spotted with a mystery woman leaving Nobu Malibu sparking romance rumours.

However, a source told Us Weekly that the reality TV star, 39, is not “dating anyone seriously at the moment,” while adding that Disick is just having fun.

“He’s working on himself. He’s enjoying being single,” the source added. “He feels like dating a girl and committing to someone and getting serious — just to find himself alone a few months later — is detrimental to his health and well-being.”

The insider said that the Talentless co-founder is “really working on bettering himself and is staying away from any bad influence.”

Disick was previously involved with Amelia Hamlin, Rebecca Donaldson, Corinne Olympios and Holly Scarfone, after parting ways with Kardashian following their 9-year-long romance.

The source went on to say that the Flip It Like Disick alum is still not able to get over Kardashian, adding, “[Scott] needs to get to a better place where he can let go of his past.”

“He’s still heartbroken over Kourtney. He’s throwing himself into work as a distraction. He’s still into real estate and flipping homes, and is working on new collections for Talentless,” the source said.

Disick has also been focused on coparenting his three children with Kardashian; Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and Penelope, 10, the source shared.


Tristan Thompson has not met son Theo but pays child support to Maralee Nichols

Britney Spears shares special tribute reel for Madonna while wishing her birthday

Rob Kardashian shows support to sister Khloe as she promotes her clothing brand

Prince Harry ‘holding on to life that doesn’t want him anymore’

Prince Harry issued dire warning about ‘spewing hate’: report

Kim Kardashian pokes fun at daughter North West with hilarious carpool singing video

Netflix: 'Buy My House' Trailer, release date, cast, other details

Darius Danesh: Gerard Butler reacts to Pop Idol star’s death

Angelina Jolie takes son Knox to Universal Studios visit amid explosive FBI exposé

Brad Pitt is ‘all smiles’ at Bullet Train promotions amid ongoing controversy with Angelina Jolie

Bella Hadid was subjected to ‘racist bullying’ in school for being Arab

Brad Pitt ‘living in fear’ of Angelina Jolie ‘day and night’

