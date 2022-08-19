 
Ben Affleck steps outside in style with daughter Violet: see pics

Ben Affleck cut a dapper figure in a button-up shirt as he stepped out with his daughter Violet in Georgia ahead of his second wedding to Jennifer Lopez - with the childbearing a striking resemblance to her mother, Jennifer Garner.

Violet, who looks exactly like her mother was spotted holding hands with her doting father, Sunday as she chose a long white floral dress, looking beautiful as ever.

Photo credit: DailyMail
Photo credit: DailyMail

Meanwhile, Ben looked rugged in a beige button-up shirt with breast pockets, which he wore untucked and with the sleeves slightly rolled up.

Ben and Jennifer are preparing for their three-day wedding extravaganza, which will kick off on Friday night with a rehearsal dinner.

Reportedly, a source close to Ben revealed that the 16-year-old had been taking her father’s new chapter with maturity and grace.


