 
entertainment
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Kardashian-Jenners take over Malibu in style for Kendall Jenner’s latest launch: Photos

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Kardashian-Jenners take over Malibu in style for Kendall Jenner’s latest launch: Photos
Kardashian-Jenners take over Malibu in style for Kendall Jenner’s latest launch: Photos

Kendall Jenner cut a stylish figure in a stunning white gown as she arrived at her star-studded party at Soho House Malibu on Thursday night.

While receiving support from her famous family for her liquor launch, including older sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, the 26-year-old supermodel oozed confidence as she smiled and gave photographers a friendly wave.

According to the photos shared by Daily Mail, the 26-year-old supermodel looked adorable in a figure-hugging garment with a pair of open-toed stiletto heels and a coordinating black leather shoulder bag.

Photo credit: DailyMail
Photo credit: DailyMail

For the occasion, Khloe, 38, cut a chic figure in a quilted denim jacket meanwhile, Kim, 41, showed off her famous curves in a figure-hugging grey bodysuit, looking gorgeous as ever.

Kylie was also there to support her sister as she was seen holding hands with her close friend Yris Palmer as they left the party.

However, Jenner's best pals, Hailey Bieber, and husband Justin Bieber also joined the event.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Charles ‘nervous’ over Prince Harry, Meghan visiting UK

Prince William, Charles ‘nervous’ over Prince Harry, Meghan visiting UK

Prince Harry, Prince William were kept in the dark after Diana’s accident

Prince Harry, Prince William were kept in the dark after Diana’s accident
Prince Harry found it ‘difficult’ to cry over late mother Diana

Prince Harry found it ‘difficult’ to cry over late mother Diana
Jennifer Lopez flashes massive ring while out with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez flashes massive ring while out with Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck steps outside in style with daughter Violet: see pics

Ben Affleck steps outside in style with daughter Violet: see pics
Harry and Meghan's UK visit dubbed 'calculated provocation'

Harry and Meghan's UK visit dubbed 'calculated provocation'
Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise works at garden for £6.63 per hour

Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise works at garden for £6.63 per hour

Prince Charles and William 'engaging in dramatic fights' over the throne?

Prince Charles and William 'engaging in dramatic fights' over the throne?
'Relevant' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'achieved' what they wanted

'Relevant' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'achieved' what they wanted
Diana would be ‘saddened by the break with’ Harry and William

Diana would be ‘saddened by the break with’ Harry and William
Trevor Noah reflects on cancel culture months after Will Smith’s Oscars infamous slap

Trevor Noah reflects on cancel culture months after Will Smith’s Oscars infamous slap
Prince Harry’s ‘soul’ on the edge of shattering: ‘Its Palpable’

Prince Harry’s ‘soul’ on the edge of shattering: ‘Its Palpable’

Latest

view all