Saturday Aug 20 2022
Brad Pitt reportedly caused $25K damages to plane during 2016 fight with Angelina Jolie

More details of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s alleged 2016 fight on an airplane are coming to light after FBI documents revealed that Jolie accused Pitt of injuring her and verbally abusing their children during a heated encounter aboard a private jet.

Latest reports unveiled that the Fury actor, 58, allegedly caused $25,000 worth of damages to a plane during his and Jolie’s infamous fight.

The Eternals actress, 47, alleged that she was resting with her children on the private flight from France to Los Angeles when the crew told her to “look” at Pitt, whom Jolie saw “pour a glass of red wine.”

While the spilled alcohol’s location has been censored in the recently released FBI report, Jolie later claimed that the wine “went all over the chair” and was not cleaned up “for the rest of the flight.”

She alleged that she “later” learned that “this caused approximately $25,000 in damages.” After the pour, the Ad Astra actor allegedly “laughed and walked away to get another drink,” according to the report.

At another point during the flight, Pitt allegedly poured beer on Jolie “and the blanket she was sleeping under.”

In the bombshell records, which were made public Tuesday, the Salt actress accused Pitt of verbal abuse, telling her she was “ruining [their] family.”

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt after the 2016 incident. They were declared legally single nearly three years later.

