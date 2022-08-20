Meghan, Harry must become ‘binge-worthy TV stars’ amid huge Netflix deal

 
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have to put in efforts to make themselves the ‘binge-worthy’ TV stars to make their huge Netflix deal successful, claimed a royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined hands with the streaming giant in 2020 reportedly for a massive sum of around £84million.

Expert Daniela Elser expressed that the couple can ‘survive’ the deal with Netflix if they become "TV gold".

Elser said: "Sadly, for two people who seem to truly care, there is not one issue, not one cause they have really moved the needle on since they embarked on this new life of theirs.

"The bottom line is Harry and Meghan have proven totally unsuccessful at making themselves matter in the corridors of power in Washington, New York, Silicon Valley or Los Angeles.

"Potentially hundreds of millions of dollars are riding on this docuseries for the self-supporting, private jet-flying, polo-loving Sussexes,” she added.

Elser further continued: "If it turns out that the Duke and Duchess are TV gold, if they are about to demonstrate that they are binge-worthy stars who can pull in streaming viewers globally, then their US careers are set. Get another polo pony! Hell, buy seven.

"But, if they fail to live up to the hype and the rhetoric? The huge sums being touted and all those lovely millions supposedly coming their way could dry up faster than a Californian lake."

