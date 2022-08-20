 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Smith makes Instagram comeback with first non-apology post, ex-wife reacts

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Hollywood star Will Smith is making a comeback on the social media site with the first non-apology post.

The King Richard actor took to Instagram on Friday, sharing his first post since the Oscars drama on March 27 to not directly reference the infamous moment when he slapped Chris Rock onstage following a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Now the only post on his Instagram account is a short video of a young gorilla earning the ire of a much larger gorilla by poking it multiple times in the backside. A message added to the video read, “Me trying to get back on social.”

Among those commenting on the post was former National Geographic personality Cesar Millan, who wrote, “Animal kingdom is with you Will.” Additionally, Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, responded with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, the Pursuit of Happyness actor's ex-wife Sheree Zampino lent her support to the actor months after the infamous Oscars' slap incident earlier this year and hoped that fans would eventually “forgive” him.

“I hope people allow Will to be human,” said the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum in an interview with The Daily Mail on Friday.


More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt ‘demonizing’ Angelina Jolie ‘similarly’ to Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt ‘demonizing’ Angelina Jolie ‘similarly’ to Jennifer Aniston
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry continue to 'betray' senior royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry continue to 'betray' senior royals
Prince William lauds 5-year imprisonment verdict for a wildlife trafficker

Prince William lauds 5-year imprisonment verdict for a wildlife trafficker

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face 'a lot of problems' in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face 'a lot of problems' in US
Princess Mary Superal secures her first ever international golf title

Princess Mary Superal secures her first ever international golf title
Prince William's visit to NYC overlapped with THIS royal couple

Prince William's visit to NYC overlapped with THIS royal couple
Pregnant Jorgie Porter admits she’s proud to show off her bare belly like Rihanna

Pregnant Jorgie Porter admits she’s proud to show off her bare belly like Rihanna
Prince Harry forced to 'cry out loud' against Royal Family

Prince Harry forced to 'cry out loud' against Royal Family
Lilibet and Archie more familiar to Meghan's mom Doria than Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Lilibet and Archie more familiar to Meghan's mom Doria than Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth
Alec Baldwin’s reaction to Donald Trump’s Rust shooting comments

Alec Baldwin’s reaction to Donald Trump’s Rust shooting comments
Will Smith resumes negotiations with Netflix for biopic post Oscars slapgate

Will Smith resumes negotiations with Netflix for biopic post Oscars slapgate

Former Winner member Nam Tae Hyun accused of assault, drug abuse

Former Winner member Nam Tae Hyun accused of assault, drug abuse

Latest

view all