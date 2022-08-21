Alia Bhatt to add 'Kapoor' to her name, does not want to feel 'left out'

Alia Bhatt has been in the limelight recently for a number of reasons. She has had one of the best years of her life so far with three back-to-back hits and getting married to her childhood crush, Ranbir Kapoor.

In a recent conversation with Mid-Day, Alia said that she will legally add Kapoor surname to her name as she does not want to feel left out. However, she made it clear that she would not change her screen name.

Alia said, "I will be doing it (adding the Kapoor surname). I have to add all these things. I am happy to do it.” She elaborated further and added, “We are going to have a child now. I don’t want to be the Bhatt, whilst the Kapoors are travelling together; you know what I mean? I don’t want to feel left out.”

She has been the only Bollywood to have three back-to-back successful films this year, RRR, Gangubai Kathiwadi, and Darlings while she now awaits the release of her upcoming film, Brahmastra. Moreover, she is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor after tying the knot in April this year.