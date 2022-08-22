 
entertainment
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Inside Adele’s gold-standard VIP treatment during her Las Vegas residency

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Adele will be given VIP treatment as she takes to Las Vegas this winter to perform her long-delayed ‘Weekend With’ residency concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The Easy on Me hit-maker will reportedly live at a £30,000-per-night suite during her upcoming concert residency.

Photo credit: DailyMail
Photo credit: DailyMail

The singer, 34, has been provided the luxurious accommodation at Nobu Villa - part of Nobu Hotel - free of charge, but it would usually cost up to £2.7million for the three months of her stay.

Photo credit:DailyMail
Photo credit:DailyMail

At 10,300-square-feet, the Japanese-inspired rooftop 'mini-home' boasts three bedrooms as well as a barbecue pit and a Zen garden with a whirlpool, which all overlook the strip.

A source told The Sun: 'Adele is being served up the most astonishing VIP package of any artist.

Furthermore, Adele travel to Sin City from her Beverly Hills mansion via private jet and private chauffeurs, it has been claimed

During a recent interview on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the 34-year-old dished on getting ‘brutally’ criticised after her much-awaited Las Vegas residency was cancelled earlier this year, calling it 'the worst moment in her career,


More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose makes him proud after Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose makes him proud after Amber Heard trial
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Georgia wedding: another guest rushed to hospital

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Georgia wedding: another guest rushed to hospital

Nicola Peltz discloses who influenced her wedding day

Nicola Peltz discloses who influenced her wedding day
Prince Harry won’t be 'healing wounds' with royal family on U.K. visit, expert suggests

Prince Harry won’t be 'healing wounds' with royal family on U.K. visit, expert suggests
‘Desperate’ US urged to reconsider Meghan Markle’s popularity: 'Pure failure'

‘Desperate’ US urged to reconsider Meghan Markle’s popularity: 'Pure failure'
Scott Disick injured in road accident

Scott Disick injured in road accident
Princess Diana’s death: Week of grief that shook British monarchy

Princess Diana’s death: Week of grief that shook British monarchy
Princess Diana remains in the public eye 25 years after death: ‘Queen of people´s hearts’

Princess Diana remains in the public eye 25 years after death: ‘Queen of people´s hearts’
Prince William and Harry: Once-close royal brothers now estranged

Prince William and Harry: Once-close royal brothers now estranged
'Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' holds world premiere

'Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' holds world premiere
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family
Prince William warned of Meghan Markle's move

Prince William warned of Meghan Markle's move

Latest

view all