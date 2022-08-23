Princess Diana 'death note' was kept secret for 6 years after tragic accident

Princess Diana's death note was kept a secret from the authorities years after her death.

The Princess of Wales, who passed away in a car accident in 1997, predicted her death a year before- an account of which is written in her final note.

The letter, which is famously known as 'Mishcon note' was penned by Diana's legal adviser Victor Mishcon in 1995.

The note reveals Diana in her meeting with the legal advisor, revealed that she had heard from a source that efforts would be made to "get rid of her" via a car accident.



The Daily Mail now reveals that the note was forwarded to the French authorities six years after her death.



“I was only made aware of that when I was made commissioner myself… and I had been made aware that Lord Mishcon had said he hadn’t actually attached much importance to it.

“However, when the coroner announced his inquest, I made sure that letter was immediately given to the royal coroner, who at that time was Michael Burgess and then subsequently became Lord Justice Scott Baker.”