 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Ipswich unveil Ed Sheeran-designed third kit

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Ipswich unveil Ed Sheeran-designed third kit

Singer Ed Sheeran has collaborated with League One club Ipswich Town on the design for their new "blackout" third kit.

The kit, released on Tuesday, incorporates tonal versions of the graphic found on the cover of Sheeran's album "Equals", which was released last year.

"I got asked to help design the third kit for Ipswich," said Sheeran, whose world concert tour has been advertised on the club's shirt which Sheeran has sponsored since last season.

"I wanted to make something with a subtle homage to the album but also be a cool bit of clothing people around the world would want to wear. I love it."

Sheeran, 31, grew up in Suffolk and is a long-time supporter of Ipswich.

Ipswich fans were quick to give their seal of approval to the new shirt, with the club's online store witnessing heavy traffic and long waits to place an order.

More From Entertainment:

'Angry' Shakira avoids from reacting to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding

'Angry' Shakira avoids from reacting to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding

Meghan Markle podcast started with 'very worn and unconfirmed' story

Meghan Markle podcast started with 'very worn and unconfirmed' story

'House of Dragon' premiere draws nearly 10 million viewers

'House of Dragon' premiere draws nearly 10 million viewers
Meghan Markle recounts horrific incident when Archie narrowly escaped a fire on South Africa tour

Meghan Markle recounts horrific incident when Archie narrowly escaped a fire on South Africa tour
Amber Heard is ‘radioactive’ after losing to Johnny Depp, claim friends

Amber Heard is ‘radioactive’ after losing to Johnny Depp, claim friends
Prince William wants to ‘avoid’ repeating mistakes of his upbringing

Prince William wants to ‘avoid’ repeating mistakes of his upbringing
Amber Heard ‘ghosted’ by Hollywood pals as she reaches out for help

Amber Heard ‘ghosted’ by Hollywood pals as she reaches out for help
Camila Cabello is teaming up with music legend Hans Zimmer: Details

Camila Cabello is teaming up with music legend Hans Zimmer: Details
Photo of the day: David Beckham adorable picture with sons will make your day

Photo of the day: David Beckham adorable picture with sons will make your day
Meghan Markle faces backlash for her new podcast featuring Serena Williams

Meghan Markle faces backlash for her new podcast featuring Serena Williams
A$AP Rocky steps outside in style after pleading innocent to firearm assault charges

A$AP Rocky steps outside in style after pleading innocent to firearm assault charges
Demi Lovato gives advice to young Disney stars: ‘Take it easy’

Demi Lovato gives advice to young Disney stars: ‘Take it easy’

Latest

view all