 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Julia Fox sparks fury after wanting parents to make kids work with 'mini-broom'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Julia Fox is under fire for allegedly promoting child labour.

Turning to her TikTok this week, the mother-of-one advised fellow parents not to spend money on children. Instead, Kanye West's ex-girlfriend urged kids to work with a mini-mop.

“Because I have a son, specifically, I don’t want him to expect that women are just going to clean up after him and do everything for him,” Fox admitted. “I saw that my whole life, even in my own family and that stops with me.”

She added that “the idea of childhood was invented as a way to get parents to spend a lot of money on s–t that’s not really teaching your kid anything.”

Fox continued and asked people to “buy their kid a mini-mop and mini-broom” to teach them life skills at an early age.

With her statements, Fox instigated a notion that she is promoting child labour. Responding to criticism from netizens, the Uncut Gems actress then wrote:

“Oh my god, you guys are really acting like I said that kids should be working. That’s not what I said. I said that kids need to learn skills,”Fox clarified.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's showbiz friend promotes her podcast

Meghan Markle's showbiz friend promotes her podcast

Chinese censors change ending of latest 'Minions' movie

Chinese censors change ending of latest 'Minions' movie
Ipswich unveil Ed Sheeran-designed third kit

Ipswich unveil Ed Sheeran-designed third kit
'Angry' Shakira avoids from reacting to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding

'Angry' Shakira avoids from reacting to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding

Meghan Markle podcast started with 'very worn and unconfirmed' story

Meghan Markle podcast started with 'very worn and unconfirmed' story

'House of Dragon' premiere draws nearly 10 million viewers

'House of Dragon' premiere draws nearly 10 million viewers
Meghan Markle recounts horrific incident when Archie narrowly escaped a fire on South Africa tour

Meghan Markle recounts horrific incident when Archie narrowly escaped a fire on South Africa tour
Amber Heard is ‘radioactive’ after losing to Johnny Depp, claim friends

Amber Heard is ‘radioactive’ after losing to Johnny Depp, claim friends
Prince William wants to ‘avoid’ repeating mistakes of his upbringing

Prince William wants to ‘avoid’ repeating mistakes of his upbringing
Amber Heard ‘ghosted’ by Hollywood pals as she reaches out for help

Amber Heard ‘ghosted’ by Hollywood pals as she reaches out for help
Camila Cabello is teaming up with music legend Hans Zimmer: Details

Camila Cabello is teaming up with music legend Hans Zimmer: Details
Photo of the day: David Beckham adorable picture with sons will make your day

Photo of the day: David Beckham adorable picture with sons will make your day

Latest

view all