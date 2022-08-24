 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Young Camilla 'idealised' ancestor who had 'secret affair' with King Edward VII

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Camilla Parker had planned on romancing a royal ever since she was a child, claims expert.

The Duchess of Cornwall, who is now married to Prince Charles, was highly impressed by her great-grandmother and her royal affair with King Edward VII.

The future Queen Consort often admitted that she idealised the interesting life of her ancestor and considered her as a role model.

Christopher Anderson, author of The Day Diana Died spoke on To Di For Daily with host Kinsey Schofield this week and revealed that Camilla had once “bragged” about her great-grandmother’s royal affair.

Mr Anderson said: “I interviewed a number of people who grew up with Camilla, and one of them was the actress Lynn Redgrave, who has passed away since.

“She went to the same school [as Camilla] and they all remembered, even as a little girl, she [Camilla] bragged about her great-grandmother, Alice Keppel, who was the King’s mistress and she said she was going to follow in her great-grandmother’s footsteps.

“It shows how long she had this in her mind," concludes the expert.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana’s car goes up for auction 25 years after her death

Princess Diana’s car goes up for auction 25 years after her death
Johnny Depp ‘really excited’ to appear as ‘Moonman’ at VMAs: ‘Ready for comeback’

Johnny Depp ‘really excited’ to appear as ‘Moonman’ at VMAs: ‘Ready for comeback’

Shakira’s seeking ‘psychological support’ after Gerard Pique split: ‘She’s Devastated’

Shakira’s seeking ‘psychological support’ after Gerard Pique split: ‘She’s Devastated’
Meghan Markle was told to work after Archie's nursery fire: 'Doesn't make sense'

Meghan Markle was told to work after Archie's nursery fire: 'Doesn't make sense'
Who will be the next guest on Meghan Markle’s podcast?

Who will be the next guest on Meghan Markle’s podcast?
JLo, Ben Affleck wedding would make ‘hardcore cynic’ believe in ‘love’: Kevin Smith

JLo, Ben Affleck wedding would make ‘hardcore cynic’ believe in ‘love’: Kevin Smith

Meghan Markle recalls son Archie’s near death experience: ‘Everyone in tears’

Meghan Markle recalls son Archie’s near death experience: ‘Everyone in tears’
Meghan Markle reveals details of Archie’s nanny for first time

Meghan Markle reveals details of Archie’s nanny for first time
Jennifer Lopez's extravagant bridal looks for second wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's extravagant bridal looks for second wedding with Ben Affleck
Piers Morgan rejects Meghan Markle’s claims Archie narrowly escaped fire

Piers Morgan rejects Meghan Markle’s claims Archie narrowly escaped fire
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned against using ‘calculated war tactics’ on Firm

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned against using ‘calculated war tactics’ on Firm
SEVENTEEN announces new version of hit single with English Artist: Read

SEVENTEEN announces new version of hit single with English Artist: Read

Latest

view all