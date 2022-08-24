 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle called out for comments against Firm: ‘No one forced her!’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Meghan Markle called out for comments against Firm: ‘No one forced her!’
Meghan Markle called out for comments against Firm: ‘No one forced her!’

Meghan Markle has been called out for claiming she was ‘forced’ to undertake royal engagements after her son Archie’s near-death experience.

US broadcaster Cooper Lawrence made this shocking claim in her interview with Sunrise.

She began by addressing the ‘forced’ narrative and claimed, “Well, you say force. I don’t think she was forced.”

“I think she chose to go because remember this was a time that they were in Africa.”

“There was a documentarian following them around. She was already being perceived in this negative light by the press.”

“So, if she revealed that this actually happened, she’d be perceived as a bad mother on top of it all. I think she wanted to avoid that narrative.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian wants to date ‘older’ men following Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian wants to date ‘older’ men following Pete Davidson split
America's Got Talent: Simon Cowell takes his cute pet dog to red carpet

America's Got Talent: Simon Cowell takes his cute pet dog to red carpet
Demi Lovato shares shocking details of using opiates at age 13: 'Looking for escape'

Demi Lovato shares shocking details of using opiates at age 13: 'Looking for escape'
Serena Williams calls Prince Harry her 'life coach'

Serena Williams calls Prince Harry her 'life coach'
Meghan Markle ‘like Diana didn’t go away quietly’: ‘Deep deep pain’

Meghan Markle ‘like Diana didn’t go away quietly’: ‘Deep deep pain’
Britney Spears shares struggle with mental health issues: 'I'm insecure as hell'

Britney Spears shares struggle with mental health issues: 'I'm insecure as hell'
Kim Kardashian steps outside in style to film new video for pal Hailey Bieber

Kim Kardashian steps outside in style to film new video for pal Hailey Bieber
Priyanka Chopra honours late father with heartwarming tribute on his birthday

Priyanka Chopra honours late father with heartwarming tribute on his birthday

Johnny Depp accidentally admits Amber Heard ‘didn’t cause any injury’

Johnny Depp accidentally admits Amber Heard ‘didn’t cause any injury’
Meghan Markle accused of 'dragging Harry’s popularity down'

Meghan Markle accused of 'dragging Harry’s popularity down'
Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ creator explains why he chose kids games: 'Life or death matches'

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ creator explains why he chose kids games: 'Life or death matches'
Sarah Hyland sends fans wild with stunning photos in bridal dress from wedding to Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland sends fans wild with stunning photos in bridal dress from wedding to Wells Adams

Latest

view all