Meghan Markle called out for comments against Firm: ‘No one forced her!’

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022
Meghan Markle has been called out for claiming she was ‘forced’ to undertake royal engagements after her son Archie’s near-death experience.
US broadcaster Cooper Lawrence made this shocking claim in her interview with Sunrise.
She began by addressing the ‘forced’ narrative and claimed, “Well, you say force. I don’t think she was forced.”
“I think she chose to go because remember this was a time that they were in Africa.”
“There was a documentarian following them around. She was already being perceived in this negative light by the press.”
“So, if she revealed that this actually happened, she’d be perceived as a bad mother on top of it all. I think she wanted to avoid that narrative.”