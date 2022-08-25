 
Thursday Aug 25 2022
K-Pop group BLACKPINK hits 2 million in pre-order sales for 'Born Pink'

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

BLACKPINK has made K-pop history with their upcoming album, Born Pink, which had surpassed 2 million stock pre-orders, making it the first album by any female artist ever to this achievement.

This album previously recorded 2 million pre-orders, within the first week of pre-sales.

Check it out below:

The Pink Venom music video also broke the world record for female artists in this category, with about 90.4 million views, in 24 hours.

In the meantime, the group will be performing Pink Venom for the first time on U.S, television (MTV) Video Music Awards on August 28, 2022.

