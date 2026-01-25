Kanye West recent outing sparks health concern

Concerns about Kanye West’s health have resurfaced after the rapper was spotted during a rare public outing in Los Angeles with his wife, Bianca Censori.

West, 48, and Censori, 30, were photographed arriving at a private screening of The Housemaid, a new film starring Sydney Sweeney. Photos from the event quickly sparked online speculation, with many noting a visible change in West’s appearance.

Wearing a brown leather jacket and dark trousers, West appeared heavier and less energetic than usual. An eyewitness told the Daily Mail that the rapper looked “puffy” and “sluggish” during the outing.

Standing beside him, Censori drew attention in a sheer, skin-tight bodysuit paired with silver lace-up heels, highlighting her slim figure and bold fashion style.

While West has not addressed the chatter, a source close to him suggested the weight change could be tied to his busy schedule and eating habits.

“Kanye has been traveling so much so he has been going out to eat a lot, and hitting the bread basket while treating himself to pasta because it's winter, it's cold, and a man has to fill his belly sometimes,” the insider said.

“He has had a problem with his weight for decades and tries his hardest to stay on a diet, but it is just not easy.”

The renewed focus on West has also revived past reports about his influence over Censori’s diet and fitness routine. Critics have pointed to an apparent double standard, though sources close to the couple deny any controlling behaviour.

“Most women would hate this move, they would think their husband was controlling them, but Bianca likes it because she feels her husband is supporting her and helping her look as good as she can,” one insider said.

Another source added that West is “nice about it, not some monster,” emphasising that Censori follows a healthy lifestyle by choice and that workouts are encouraged in a relaxed, shared way.