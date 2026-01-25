 
Robert Pattinson reveals one movie daughter is watching

Robert Pattinson introduces his toddler to daddy's movie collection

Geo News Digital Desk
January 25, 2026

Robert Pattinson reveals one movie daughter is watching

Robert Pattinson may have a tiny film buff at home.

The Twilight star, who shares a daughter with longtime partner Suki Waterhouse, shared that his toddler is already critiquing dad’s movies.

In a recent interview the father of one was asked when he would begin showing his and the Daisy Jones & The Six actress’ daughter, her parents' movies.

"Oh, she has seen so many of them already," The Batman actor quipped in response.

"If I'm not getting any respect, I'll be like, 'Who's this? Who's that on the screen?' And she's like…[blank stare]. And I'm like, 'It begins with a D! Ends with a Y!' " he told GQ in an interview published on Friday, January 23.

"She's watching Mickey-17,” the Dune: Part Thee actor revealed the movie name his 22 months old baby girl is watching.

Pattinson, 39, and his fiancée began dating in 2018 and announced their engagement in December 2023.

The engaged couple then welcomed their daughter, whose name hasn't been made public, in March 2024.

The power couple often keep their family life under wraps and prefer not to share many photos of their daughter.

