Zendaya opens up about fiance Tom Holland while stressing ‘privacy’ needs

Zendaya has addressed her relationship with Tom Holland — a rare occurrence for the severely private couple.

While the two stars are set to appear together in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and the MCU vehicle Spider-Man: Brand New Day later this year, they have been in a romantic relationship since 2021.

Amid rumours about their potential wedding, the lovebirds’ engagement was confirmed by multiple outlets during early 2025.

Now, the Euphoria star has opened up about her life with Tom, rating him highly as both an onscreen partner and a real-life one.

“I might be a little biased but he is not only my favorite person, he is my favorite person to work with,” she recently told the Daily Mirror.

While citing a detail she felt people might find “awkward”, Zendaya said, “On set, he has this huge calming presence that not only puts me at ease but also everybody he works with.”

The Challengers actress also opened up about the private nature of their relationship, adding, “Neither of us want to hide and not live our lives and do normal things, like go out for dinner, but at the same time, we want to protect our privacy.”

“You have to accept that to a degree, some aspects of your privacy are going to be out of your control. But the parts that are in our control, we fiercely protect.”

With Zendaya and Tom Holland currently residing in the UK, the Spider-Man actor’s home country, the Oakland-born actress admitted that she is now used to living across the pond, saying that she doesn’t “feel like a visitor anymore.”

“It really feels like coming home, and I love the people,” she said. “But I will never understand the fascination with Jaffa Cakes. They just don’t make sense to me.”