Harry Styles makes surprising confession to fans regarding his comeback

January 25, 2026

Harry Styles has made a rare statement following his impressive comeback to spotlight after three years.

Earlier this month, the 31-year-old pop star left stunned with an unexpected album announcement titled, "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally", slated to release on March 6.

A few days later, Harry dropped the first single Aperture treating fans with his new work after almost four years.

While promoting his new music, he gave out a special message for fans, confessing that he never assumed people will still be interested in his work as he stepped away from the limelight for quite a long time.

During a chat on Capital FM, the Watermelon Sugar singer stated, “I feel so grateful for the way the, like, energy they brought [to me] putting music out.”

He stressed, “When you take a step away from everything, I never assumed there’s going to be people who remain interested in stuff. The world moves very fast.”

“I think the kind of coming back and announcing the album, I felt kind of showered with love by [my fans]”, added the Grammy winner.

He concluded his message by thanking the for the love and patience. Styles also expressed gratitude towards fans for letting him have his space during the hiatus. 

