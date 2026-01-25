Natalie Portman addresses film industry's double standards at Sundance Festival

Natalie Portman used her appearance at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival to speak out against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Oscar winner, 44, while promoting her new film The Gallerist, was seen wearing pins that read ICE Out and Be Good.

The messages referenced recent fatal shootings involving federal agents in Minneapolis, including the death of Renee Good earlier this month. Another man was also killed by federal agents in the city on January 24.

Speaking to Variety, Portman said that despite being excited to celebrate her film, she felt it was impossible to ignore what is happening across the country.

“It’s really impossible not to talk about what is happening right now and the brutality of ICE and how it has to stop immediately,” she said.

“But also, there’s a beautiful community that Americans are showing right now. They’re showing up for each other, protecting each other and fighting for their freedom. It’s a bittersweet moment to celebrate something we’re so proud of on the backdrop of our nation in pain.”

Portman also criticised the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for overlooking several female-directed films during this year’s awards season.

She pointed to movies such as Sorry Baby, Left-Handed Girl, Hedda, and The Testament of Ann Lee as examples.

“So many of the best films I saw this year were made by women,” she said.

Her comments came amid growing criticism of ICE from public figures in Hollywood.

Earlier this month, actor Mark Ruffalo also condemned the agency while speaking on the Golden Globes red carpet, calling attention to broader issues facing the country.