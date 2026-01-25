Harper Beckham sides with brother Romeo amid Brooklyn's rift with family

Harper Beckham sends public support to family after Brooklyn's claims about 'manipulation'

Harper Beckham decided to send a social media message to make clear where her loyalties lie, after her brother Brooklyn Beckham released a statement to cut ties with the family.

The 14-year-old took to Instagram and shared a video of Romeo Beckham walking the runway at Paris Fashion Week.

The youngest Beckham child wrote, “Yet again!! Another amazing show x @romeobeckham @willychavarria,” in the caption alongside.

Romeo, 23, also received public support from other members of the family, including his brother Cruz Beckham and his parents amid the ongoing feud with his elder brother.

While the family drama which began last summer, stemmed from the brothers’ feud over Brooklyn’s ex Kim Turnbull, it seems to have gotten only severe over time, and brought several different issues to the surface.

In his statement on Monday, Brooklyn claimed that living with his parents, every single moment was filled with anxiety, and that his famous parents prioritised controlling the public narrative more than their family lives.

Cruz and Romeo were also seen on a double date with their respective partners, Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel on Saturday in Paris, amid the ongoing tensions.