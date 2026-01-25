Harry Styles in talks to perform at BRIT Awards next month: Report

Harry's label Sony and BRITS bosses are reportedly 'desperate' to get the singer on board

Harry Styles fans can catch a live preview of his new music if he agrees to perform at the BRIT Awards next month.

The former One Direction star already gave fans a taste of his upcoming fourth studio album with its lead single Aperture and is ready to embark on his global tour this summer, marking his return to stage after three years. But according to a new report by The Sun, fans’ wait could be cut much shorter as Styles is in talks to perform at the BRIT Awards ceremony at the Co-op Live arena on February 28.

With the prestigious ceremony being held in Manchester for the first time, both BRITS and Styles’ label Sony are reportedly "desperate" to get the three-time Grammy winner to perform at the Co-op Arena, the venue which Styles co-owns. “They’ve already asked him and it would be the biggest gig of his comeback so far,” a source told the outlet.

Harry’s return has already sent fans spiralling. On Thursday, he announced a seven-city global residency tour, Together, Together, starting in May and running through December 2026.

On Friday, he officially kicked off the era with Aperture, ahead of his new album KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY, out March 6.

If Styles agrees, notes the source, “it’ll be the perfect return to the stage for Harry ahead of his tour.”

They added: “He loves the Brit Awards and his label, Sony, are making a huge fuss of the event being held in Manchester for the first time.”