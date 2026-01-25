 
Liam Payne's presence felt as his sister reacts to Harry, Louis' new music

Asfa Munir
January 25, 2026

Liam Payne’s sister Ruth Gibbins is making sure that she shows full support on behalf of her brother towards Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson.

Louis just released his new album "How Did I Get Here?" On January 23, which seemingly also carried a song as a tribute to the Teardrops singer.

Meanwhile, Harry also made his music comeback after 2023 as he released new song Aperture from upcoming album, “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.”

The day the 34-year-old singer dropped his album, Ruth rushed to the comment section to show support and appreciate the hard work the singer did to bring out his new record.

She wrote, “Well done Lou, you should be really proud of yourself xx.”

On the other hand, Gibbins also commented under the Watermelon Sugar singer’s post about Aperture’s release.

She simply wrote, “Bop.” Many fans caught attention of her remarks as they wrote, “Liam would have loved it”, to which Ruth replied, “he really would have been vibin.”

Fans think that Gibbins' gesture was both emotional and sweet at the same time. Until Liam was alive, he never refrained himself from showing support to his One Direction bandmates. 

Seemingly, his sister is now doing the same thing making fans feel the late singer's presence. 

Styles new single has earned the top spot on Spotify charts as it has become the biggest streaming debut of 2026.

Meanwhile, Tomlinson’s third studio album has topped charts in 34 countries.

