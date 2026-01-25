Shakira shares sweet moments from son Milan’s birthday

Shakira recently marked a special milestone by celebrating her son Milan’s 13th birthday with a carefully planned football-themed party.

The singer, 48, shared moments from the celebration, which was filled with soccer-inspired details that reflected Milan’s love for the sport.

The party décor featured soccer balls on the tables, along with cookies and cupcakes decorated with jerseys from different national teams.

During the celebration, the Waka Waka singer was seen playfully testing Milan’s football knowledge by asking him which teams certain balls represented.

Milan confidently named countries like Argentina and Italy, showing both his passion for the game and his growing knowledge of international football.

The football theme was a meaningful choice. Milan has inherited a love for the sport from his father, former professional footballer Gerard Piqué. Piqué played his final match on November 5, 2022, against Almería, officially closing his chapter as a player while leaving behind a strong football legacy that Milan appears eager to follow.

The birthday celebration came during a busy time for Shakira, who has been impressing fans with high-energy performances on stage.

The global star is also preparing to return to Mexico, where she continues to draw strong support from fans.