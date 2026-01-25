'Wuthering Heights' fans displeased with first clip of Emerald Fennell film

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi's 'Wuthering Heights' performance spark criticism from viewers

Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights has been a point of contention since the casting was revealed, and the reaction to the release of the first clip from the movie was no different.

The Saltburn director is set to release her version of Emily Bronte’s novel on February 14, but fans of the book have been quick to judge and point out its flaws ahead of the release.

Soon after the first clip was released, Wuthering Heights enthusiasts took to social media and shared their (mostly brutal) opinion of Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie’s performance.

While many complained of the actor’s “i-Phone face,” others picked up an issue with the dialogue, and acting.

“Everything about this is so bad. The dialogue, the costumes, Margot Robbie's accent, her acting, her very modern face, the lack of chemistry between them…,” a critic wrote on X.

Another added, “It does show us that the entire film would be awful though,” while one noted the lack of historical accuracy, saying, “I live extremely close to where they shot this and all I have to ask is why on earth does Jacob play Heathcliff with a Yorkshire accent but Margot plays Cathy with a RP accent as if she's just arrived from London?? Their characters BOTH grew up IN YORKSHIRE.”

Although Fennell has responded to the constant criticism by clarifying that she wanted to recreate the experience of her reading the book for the first time as a 14-year-old, instead of staying true to the text, it remains to be seen how the movie fares as an adaptation, and on its own.