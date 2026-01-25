Louis Tomlinson confirms Australian tour dates? 'It's inevitable'

Louis Tomlinson confirms Australian tour dates? ‘It’s happening’

Louis Tomlinson hasn’t officially announced the Australian tour dates yet but emphasised that it’s inevitable.

During a recent interview in the wake of his latest album release, How Did I Get Here, the former One Direction star teased tour dates Down Under are coming soon.

“I always find the question kind of funny because as long as I’ve been touring, I’ve always come to Aus. It’s inevitable,” he trickled during an interview on The Smallzy Show on Friday, January 23.

“I love it there, I love it. So yeah, I’ll definitely, definitely be there. I think we’re just — it can’t be too long until we announce, to be honest,” the Lemonade hitmaker further fueled the excitement.

Despite Smallzy jokingly warning him not to give fans false hope, Louis doubled down, adding, “No, it’s happening. Don’t mind them. It’s happening. The tour’s happening. Get your tickets soon.”

The 34-year-old English singer-songwriter addressed the rampant speculation as he geared up to tour in support of his third solo album following his 2020 solo debut Walls and 2022’s Faith In The Future.

The tour features shows across Europe, the UK, and North America from March to August 2026.

If there’s actually a bunch of concerts the former X Factor UK judge is planning to do for his Aussie fans it would mark his return to the region after two years.

He made his Australian solo debut in July 2022 and returned in January and February 2024 for a three-date East Coast run.

It is pertinent to note that although no dates or venues have yet been confirmed, Louis’ comments suggest an official announcement may be imminent.