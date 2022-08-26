Channing Tatum comments on 'Bullet Train' starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock

Channing Tatum used his Instagram account to promote 'Bullet Train", a new film featuring Brad Pitt and his "The Lost City" co-star Sandra Bullock.

"Caught a quick ride on a bullet train, it got a little weird.#BulletTrainMovie," the actor captioned his post.

The film is based on the 2010 novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka. The film stars Brad Pitt as a former assassin who must battle fellow killers while riding a fictionalized version of the Tokaido Shinkansen. In addition to Pitt, the film also stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A. Martínez Ocasio, and Sandra Bullock.