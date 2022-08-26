 
Friday Aug 26 2022
Web Desk

Channing Tatum comments on 'Bullet Train' starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock

Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Channing Tatum comments on Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock

Channing Tatum used his Instagram account to promote 'Bullet Train", a new film featuring Brad Pitt and his "The Lost City" co-star Sandra Bullock.

"Caught a quick ride on a bullet train, it got a little weird.#BulletTrainMovie," the actor captioned his post.

The film is based on the 2010 novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka. The film stars Brad Pitt as a former assassin who must battle fellow killers while riding a fictionalized version of the Tokaido Shinkansen. In addition to Pitt, the film also stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A. Martínez Ocasio, and Sandra Bullock.

