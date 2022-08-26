 
Friday Aug 26 2022
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon surprise fans with iconic 'Friends' scene, watch

Friday Aug 26, 2022

The One where Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon recreate their iconic lines!

The hit NBC sitcom Friends came to an end in 2004 but some of the show’s iconic lines are still fresh in the minds of the fans.

Recently, Witherspoon and Aniston treated their millions of fans with a reenactment video of one of their famous scenes from the show.

Aniston, 53, and Witherspoon, 46, who have recently started filming Season 3 of their Apple TV Plus series The Morning Show, shared a video, in which they recreated their famous lines after looking at the picture of them on Friends.


Witherspoon played Jill Green, the younger sister of Aniston's Rachel Green, looked at a photo as the Legally Blonde actress commented, “Oh that's sweet.”

Aniston asked, “Is this where you say the line you love so much?” as Witherspoon said, “This is... well we could say the lines. Do you remember your line?”

The Murder Mystery actress tried to recall the lines before Witherspoon whispered it to her as Aniston said, “You can't have Ross.”

“Can't have? Can't have? The only thing I can't have is dairy,” Witherspoon said dramatically as Aniston gasped and the video came to an end.

