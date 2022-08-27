 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK rules Billboard’s 'Hot Trending' chart with mega hit ‘Pink Venom’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

BLACKPINK's recent hit track Pink Venom is smashing new records every day.

According to Billboard, Pink Venom has ranked number 1 in 'Hot Trending Songs Chart', making it the first track to top the chart.

The music and entertainment giant on August 27 took to their official Twitter account to reveal band’s new achievement.

Previously, How You Like That had ranked at number 19 on the chart, in addition to that, group member Lisa achieves 2nd and 3rd rank on chart this week with her hit songs LALISA and MONEY.

With this, Billboard’s top three positions are all occupied by either BLACKPINK or member Lisa. Recently, she had also become the first female pop icon to top the ranking chart.

For those unaware, Pink Venom is BLACKPINK’s single track from their upcoming album BORN PINK, expected to be release on September 16, 2022.

