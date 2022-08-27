 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Charming guy’ Pete Davidson won’t have difficulty finding romance: ‘Hit with the ladies’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

File Footage 

Pete Davidson will not have a hard time finding new romance after breakup from his former ladylove Kim Kardashian as he has a reputation of being “hit” with the “ladies.”

An insider told Us Weekly that the former Saturday Night Live star has all the attention on himself and his “huge” career head of him after his shocking split from the reality TV star after 9 months of romance.

The King of Staten Island is focused on “making himself happy” these days and not eager to start a new relationship so soon, the insider shared.

“Pete is focusing on himself and his career right now and trying to make himself happy," the insider noted. "He’s got a huge career ahead of him and has a ton of irons in the fire post-SNL."

“He has a hugely ambitious streak,” the source explained. “Pete wants to continue his standup comedy routine, challenge himself with new acting roles.”

“He enjoyed the experience in Australia a lot, really bonded with the cast and crew and is excited about the future,” the outlet shared.

The comedian, who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018 and has been romantically involved with Margaret Qualley and Phoebe Dynevor, won’t have difficulty finding new flame.

“Pete’s charming guy with bags of confidence and humor, plus he’s also super intelligent and a great listener,” the source said.

“It’s not all that surprising to the folks who know him that he’s such a hit with the ladies,” the insider spoke of Davidson’s popularity among the celebrities.

Previously, in interview with Kevin Hart of Heart to Hart, Davidson dished on his desire of having a family of his own saying, “My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid.”

“That’s like my dream,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana never ‘intended’ to change the royal family, says Queen’s biographer

Princess Diana never ‘intended’ to change the royal family, says Queen’s biographer
Harry warned people’s ‘sympathy’ for him is ‘wearing thin’ ahead of UK trip

Harry warned people’s ‘sympathy’ for him is ‘wearing thin’ ahead of UK trip
Kate Middleton wants to end ‘bad blood’ but ‘upset’ Meghan refused to meet

Kate Middleton wants to end ‘bad blood’ but ‘upset’ Meghan refused to meet
Prince Harry, William branded 'David and Goliath': ‘Rebels!’

Prince Harry, William branded 'David and Goliath': ‘Rebels!’
Queen Elizabeth, Prince William snub Prince Harry?

Queen Elizabeth, Prince William snub Prince Harry?
‘Best day ever!’: Britney Spears reacts to ‘Hold Me Closer’ reaching no. 1 in 40 countries

‘Best day ever!’: Britney Spears reacts to ‘Hold Me Closer’ reaching no. 1 in 40 countries
BLACKPINK rules Billboard’s 'Hot Trending' chart with mega hit ‘Pink Venom’

BLACKPINK rules Billboard’s 'Hot Trending' chart with mega hit ‘Pink Venom’
Jennifer Lopez showers love on Ben Affleck with new song at Georgia reception

Jennifer Lopez showers love on Ben Affleck with new song at Georgia reception
Prince William’s fury over Prince Harry ‘at its last leg’: report

Prince William’s fury over Prince Harry ‘at its last leg’: report
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez net worth disclosed

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez net worth disclosed
‘Queen is officially back!’: Paris Hilton reacts to Britney Spears' song

‘Queen is officially back!’: Paris Hilton reacts to Britney Spears' song
Amber Heard has 'blackmail' footage over Elon Musk, filmed them at 'cuddle parties'

Amber Heard has 'blackmail' footage over Elon Musk, filmed them at 'cuddle parties'

Latest

view all