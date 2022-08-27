‘Charming guy’ Pete Davidson won’t have difficulty finding romance: ‘Hit with the ladies’

File Footage

Pete Davidson will not have a hard time finding new romance after breakup from his former ladylove Kim Kardashian as he has a reputation of being “hit” with the “ladies.”



An insider told Us Weekly that the former Saturday Night Live star has all the attention on himself and his “huge” career head of him after his shocking split from the reality TV star after 9 months of romance.

The King of Staten Island is focused on “making himself happy” these days and not eager to start a new relationship so soon, the insider shared.

“Pete is focusing on himself and his career right now and trying to make himself happy," the insider noted. "He’s got a huge career ahead of him and has a ton of irons in the fire post-SNL."

“He has a hugely ambitious streak,” the source explained. “Pete wants to continue his standup comedy routine, challenge himself with new acting roles.”

“He enjoyed the experience in Australia a lot, really bonded with the cast and crew and is excited about the future,” the outlet shared.

The comedian, who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018 and has been romantically involved with Margaret Qualley and Phoebe Dynevor, won’t have difficulty finding new flame.

“Pete’s charming guy with bags of confidence and humor, plus he’s also super intelligent and a great listener,” the source said.

“It’s not all that surprising to the folks who know him that he’s such a hit with the ladies,” the insider spoke of Davidson’s popularity among the celebrities.

Previously, in interview with Kevin Hart of Heart to Hart, Davidson dished on his desire of having a family of his own saying, “My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid.”

“That’s like my dream,” he added.