 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Is Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope gearing up to be the next makeup mogul?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Is Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope gearing up to be the next makeup mogul?
Is Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope gearing up to be the next makeup mogul?

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for its lavish and glam lifestyle.

After the Kardashian sisters, the next generation is ready to take over the glam world with their talent and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick has already left many amazed.

The 10-year-old daughter of the Poosh founder and Scott Disick shared a glimpse into her beauty routine on TikTok.

A short video clip, posted on Aug. 26, featured Penelope flaunting her makeup application skills. She captioned the clip, "Have a good morning."

In the video, the young Kardashian was seen wearing a pink headband as she started to prep her skin for which, she used aunt Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics line.

The now-deleted video garnered a massive response from fans. Some of them slammed the The Kardashians alum, 43, for letting her 10-year-old daughter glamorized herself by using so much of makeup products.

“How old is this girl, for God’s sake?” wrote one internet user. Another ripped, “I have a 10-year-old son. Just no. They only have a few more years of pure innocence left before they start learning how to become adults.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Arrogant’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing ‘revolt’: report

‘Arrogant’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing ‘revolt’: report
Prince Charles and Camilla lauded for 'rescuing homeless animal'

Prince Charles and Camilla lauded for 'rescuing homeless animal'
Charles' conversation with Harry, Meghan before their swift exit revealed

Charles' conversation with Harry, Meghan before their swift exit revealed
Gigi, Bella Hadid mother gets emotional

Gigi, Bella Hadid mother gets emotional
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘uncensored’ after royal rejection

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘uncensored’ after royal rejection
‘The Crown’ season five is going to ‘blow people’s minds’

‘The Crown’ season five is going to ‘blow people’s minds’
Joe Rogan reacts as Meghan Markle dethrones him on Spotify

Joe Rogan reacts as Meghan Markle dethrones him on Spotify
Meghan Markle accused of ‘offending the world country by country’

Meghan Markle accused of ‘offending the world country by country’
Prince Louis bears striking resemblance to his mom Kate in rare throwback pic

Prince Louis bears striking resemblance to his mom Kate in rare throwback pic
Kourtney Kardashian ‘totally supports’ ex Scott Disick new romance with Kimberly Stewart

Kourtney Kardashian ‘totally supports’ ex Scott Disick new romance with Kimberly Stewart
Prince William, Kate Middleton likely to edge out Meghan Markle and Harry

Prince William, Kate Middleton likely to edge out Meghan Markle and Harry
Prince Harry asked to make ‘huge decision’ about his tell-all memoir

Prince Harry asked to make ‘huge decision’ about his tell-all memoir

Latest

view all