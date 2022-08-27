Is Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope gearing up to be the next makeup mogul?

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for its lavish and glam lifestyle.

After the Kardashian sisters, the next generation is ready to take over the glam world with their talent and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick has already left many amazed.

The 10-year-old daughter of the Poosh founder and Scott Disick shared a glimpse into her beauty routine on TikTok.

A short video clip, posted on Aug. 26, featured Penelope flaunting her makeup application skills. She captioned the clip, "Have a good morning."

In the video, the young Kardashian was seen wearing a pink headband as she started to prep her skin for which, she used aunt Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics line.

The now-deleted video garnered a massive response from fans. Some of them slammed the The Kardashians alum, 43, for letting her 10-year-old daughter glamorized herself by using so much of makeup products.

“How old is this girl, for God’s sake?” wrote one internet user. Another ripped, “I have a 10-year-old son. Just no. They only have a few more years of pure innocence left before they start learning how to become adults.”