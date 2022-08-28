Meghan Markle is so ‘wonderful and strong’, says close friend

Meghan Markle’s close friend Delfina Blaquier has praised the Duchess of Sussex saying, ‘she is so wonderful and strong.’



Speaking to Hello!, the wife of Prince Harry’s close pal Nacho Figueras said about friendship with Meghan, “She is so wonderful and strong. Stronger than she knows. I love being around my friends, and I will always support her."

She also talked about relationship with Meghan and Harry, saying “I have known him for so long and he has always wanted someone to love and marry and have a family with, so it makes me so happy to see them happy and with two beautiful children."

Delfina was present at the Aspen Valley Polo Club on Thursday where she supported her husband, and Harry as they took part in charity match.