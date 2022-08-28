 
Showbiz
Sunday Aug 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra vibes to 'Sasural Genda Phool' with daughter Malti

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a cute moment with her daughter, Malti Marie
Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a cute moment with her daughter, Malti Marie, by vibing on the iconic Delhi 6 song Sasural Genda Phool.

In the video, little Malti is seen sporting a pink dress with a headband while her mother can be heard giggling behind the camera; the Quantico actor captioned the video, “Saturday mornings be like…”

The video received overwhelming love from Priyanka’s fellow actors including Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Sameera Reddy and Huma Qureshi.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas, who welcomed their daughter through surrogacy have been sharing pictures and videos of Malti lately. Last week, the actor shared a selfie with Malti and wrote, “Love like no other…”

She has also treated fans to photos and videos of their family poolside dates. However, Malti’s face has not been revealed by Nick and Priyanka yet, though the actor’s mother Madhu Chopra had hinted that the couple might do so after the baby turns one.

On the professional front, Priyanka has a dozen projects in the pipeline, such as Citadel with the Marvel-famed Russo brothers and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

