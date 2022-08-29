French government ‘spending millions’ to hide true cause of Diana’s death

The file housing the death investigation and findings of Princess Diana’s death have been ‘locked away’ by officials in France, as part of a ‘million-dollar investment’.



Insight into the knowledge contained in the dossier has been brought to light by a source that is familiar with the inner workings of the case.

They have finally broken their silence in an interview with Daily Star, nearly 25 years since the death of the ‘People’s Princess’.

The insider was quoted telling the outlet, “These files will not be made available for inspection for decades.”

“Prince Charles and his sons – and the British people – will be long gone by the time they are released.”

The source further explained that the papers, standing a meter high, have been moved to a Parisian basement “in the Paris area” and are under surveillance with “24-hour armed guards”.

When asked about the contents of the dossier the insider admitted, “The documents contain information about the activities of French investigators after Di’s death.”

They also feature video interviews of subjects “in camera” and are stored under the “heritage code” which demands records be shielded for at least 75 years.

Given that the file was completed in 2007, it will not reach the public domain will until 2082.

However, authorities have also reserved the ‘right to review’, meaning that there is a chance the file may never ‘see the light of day’.

“This is comparable to the refusal to release files relating to cases like the JFK assassination. And even when such files are released, they are usually redacted.”

“It seems the French don’t even have the intention of releasing these documents.”