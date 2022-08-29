‘Manifest’ drops season 4 trailer, release date for Netflix's upcoming series

Netflix has shared the trailer for the final season of the supernatural series Manifest on August 28, 2022, and the first part of the last season will be available to view from November 4, 2022.

Manifest is an American supernatural drama that premiered on September 24, 2018, on NBC. The series is based on passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for five and a half years.





Synopsis:

The series starts with Air Flight 828 which is en route from Jamaica to New York City, and encounters extreme turbulence.

The 191 passengers and crew of the aircraft learn from NSA deputy director Robert Vance that more than five-and-a-half years have passed while they were in the air, and were assumed dead by the time they touched down at Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, New York.

The passengers later start experiencing paranormal experiences in which some guiding voices and visions, referred to as 'callings', whisper future occurrences.

Later on, the people on the aircraft come to the realization that at the time in which they were considered dead, their own lives, and the lives of their loved ones changed drastically.

The series is created by Jeff Rake.





Cast List:

Melissa Roxburgh

Josh Dallas

Athena Karkanis

J. R. Ramirez

Luna Blaise

Jack Messina

Parveen Kaur

Matt Long





The drama was canceled after three seasons by NBC but it was added to Netflix shortly before being canceled and topped the viewing charts, which persuaded Netflix to renew the show for a fourth and final season consisting of two parts with twenty episodes in each.

The trailer gives glimpses of thrilling and intense events which will take place in the final season.

Watch the Trailer:







