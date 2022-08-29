Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over ‘bold’ photoshoot case

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has recently recorded his statement before the Mumbai Police on Monday morning in a FIR case registered against the actor for posting his “nude” photos on social media.



According to Indian Express report, a senior police officer informed that Gully Boy star had “appeared before the investigation officer today morning at 7 a.m. and his statement was recorded within two hours.”

The officer mentioned that the 37-year-old was handed over a questionnaire by the police after which he gave a handwritten statement to the investigation officer.

For the unversed, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) had filed a complaint against the actor last month as they claimed that he had “hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs”.

Based on this complaint, the Chembur Police immediately registered a case against the Padmaavat actor under various Indian Penal Code sections including 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman).

Meanwhile, the probe is still underway and officials added that the actor “can be called again, if it’s necessary”.