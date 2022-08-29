 
entertainment
Monday Aug 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian leaves fans shocked with her drastic weight loss journey

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Khloe Kardashian leaves fans shocked with her drastic weight loss journey
Khloe Kardashian leaves fans shocked with her drastic weight loss journey

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian took the internet by storm as she modeled a new, jaw-dropping look from her latest Good American collection.

The Kardashians alum, 38, left fans stunned as she posted a video of herself in a plunging denim bodysuit.

However, the model has now deleted the video as it sparked a massive reaction from her fans over her recent shocking weight loss transformation.

Khloe Kardashian leaves fans shocked with her drastic weight loss journey

Fans were stunned to see Khloe, who has struggled with her weight in the past, looking slimmer than ever in the striking video as she modeled her impossibly tiny waist, flat stomach, and noticeably smaller frame in the video.

Many of her admirers expressed their concerns that Khloe had gone too far with her weight loss. "Gosh, she's lost too much weight now," one internet user wrote.

"Khloe now looks unhealthy, and so does Kim. Too skinny," another commented. "Wow, this has actually shocked me. This woman must feels so much pressure to look a certain way, and that's so, so, sad," one fan echoed.

Previously, Khloe opened up on her weight loss journey, saying, “I remember when I first begun working out, I was so frustrated that I didn't have this figure in the first week I started working out," she told Glamour magazine.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles attends church service amid Barlmoral break with Queen

Prince Charles attends church service amid Barlmoral break with Queen
Kris Jenner comes to Scott Disick’s defence, says he’s not excommunicated from fam

Kris Jenner comes to Scott Disick’s defence, says he’s not excommunicated from fam
Kate, William leave parents ‘worried’ about security change in Berkshire school

Kate, William leave parents ‘worried’ about security change in Berkshire school
Britney Spears’ mother asks for ‘private’ meeting with her after bombshell audio

Britney Spears’ mother asks for ‘private’ meeting with her after bombshell audio
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry cause ‘difficulties’ for Royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry cause ‘difficulties’ for Royal family
Diana’s note ‘predicting death’ was a 'missing piece of the jigsaw’

Diana’s note ‘predicting death’ was a 'missing piece of the jigsaw’
Britney Spears reveals she was leaving US with ‘secret’ beau amid conservatorship

Britney Spears reveals she was leaving US with ‘secret’ beau amid conservatorship
French government ‘spending millions’ to hide true cause of Diana’s death

French government ‘spending millions’ to hide true cause of Diana’s death
Britney Spears shares unfiltered feelings on conservatorship in now-deleted rant

Britney Spears shares unfiltered feelings on conservatorship in now-deleted rant
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘a thorn in the side’ for Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘a thorn in the side’ for Queen Elizabeth
Johnny Depp makes subtle reference to Amber Heard trial at VMAs?

Johnny Depp makes subtle reference to Amber Heard trial at VMAs?
Britney Spears was offered ‘lots of money’ for Oprah Winfrey interview: ‘It’s insane’

Britney Spears was offered ‘lots of money’ for Oprah Winfrey interview: ‘It’s insane’

Latest

view all